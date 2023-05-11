Resident stuck in stormwater drain after after trying to rescue trapped cat

A Blaxland woman has been rescued from a stormwater drain after attempting to recover a runaway cat.
Blue Mountains Police Rescue officers were called out following reports the woman, 52, had become stuck in a drain in Yoogali Avenue while attempting to rescue a cat on Wednesday, May 10.
"The Blaxland local with the assistance of an acquaintance was lowered several metres into the storm water system in the hopes of locating the feline," said Blue Mountains crime manager, acting inspector Darren Greaney.
It took emergency services workers, including NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW personnel, 30 minutes to free the woman from her predicament.
She received minor injuries.
Channel 9 News reported the cat had been trapped in the drain for four days when the woman attempted to rescue it as she had cave diving experience.
Other attempts to retrieve the cat had been unsuccessful.
But the woman hit her head after falling through a hole in the drain, Channel 9 News reported.
Blue Mountains Police Rescue posted on social media on May 11 that the incident was a "timely reminder to not enter any drainage system or service holes".
