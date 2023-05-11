Blue Mountains Gazette
Resident stuck in stormwater drain after after trying to rescue trapped cat

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated May 12 2023 - 8:33am, first published May 11 2023 - 4:30pm
A Blaxland woman has been rescued from a stormwater drain after attempting to recover a runaway cat.

