Two former National Art School graduates have joined up to present an art and ceramic exhibition in Katoomba.
The exhibition of ceramic artist Lesley Tarlinton and painter Greg Hill is being held at 56a Lovel Street - the Nolan on Lovel Gallery - from May 19 to May 28.
The exhibition is open 10am to 4pm, seven days a week.
"My work is very minimal, it's about the zen and a Japanese aesthetic," said Sofala painter Greg Hill. "I try and make the purist, simplest thing I can possibly make."
"We love each others work and we feel they sit really well together," added Wentworth Falls ceramic artist Lesley Tarlinton.
"My artwork is company for you. They are company in life, not necessarily to have salad out of, and his work is also company for you. It's great to be exhibiting together after graduating from the same art school so many moons ago."
An official opening of the works will take place on May 20.
For more details go to nolanonlovelgallery.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.