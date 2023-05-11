Blue Mountains Gazette
'We will continue to advocate for additional funding': Money for local roads in federal budget

Updated May 11 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:00pm
Local road projects in the Blue Mountains have received $1.3 million in the federal budget.

