'We will continue to advocate for additional funding': Money for local roads in federal budget

Local road projects in the Blue Mountains have received $1.3 million in the federal budget.
Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman said Blue Mountains City Council will receive $869,182 plus an additional $501,363 to support road projects.
The funding is part of the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program which has already delivered $500 million to Australian councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects.
Federal Transport and Local Government Minister Catherine King said: "We know many councils across the country are struggling to maintain and improve their local road networks - especially following repeated flooding and other natural disasters in recent times.
"We have listened to councils and are standing stand side-by-side with local governments to support them in their vital role in delivering critical infrastructure for their communities."
Susan Templeman said the funding is "targeted at regions like ours who have suffered profoundly from fires, floods, and storms. It will lead to better and safer roads".
"I'll continue to work productively with Blue Mountains City Council to ensure residents see the improvements in our roads they deserve."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill welcomed the funding but said the council "will continue to advocate for additional funding, in order to build our city back better".
