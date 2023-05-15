The cost of dying is set to surge, with cemetery charges soaring under Blue Mountains City Council's draft fees and charges for 2023-24.
The cost of a wall plot to place a loved one's ashes will rise by 353 per cent, from $460 to $2,083, and a memorial garden or ashes walk plot will increase from $865 to $2,508 (up 190 per cent).
The "ashes reservation fee" will increase by 323 per cent, from $300 to $1,270, and a fee for the placement of ashes will cost $1,600, up from $485 previously.
Burial costs are also slated to rise significantly.
The interment fee for a standard burial plot (single depth) will increase from $2,660 to $7,111.50 (up 167%); a small plot interment fee would go up from $1,100 to $2,857.50 (160% rise) and the fee for a standard plot, first burial in a double depth grave, rise from $3,140 to $7,615.50 (143%).
At the same time, some fees will be discontinued, including for grave markers ($330), a cemetery register fee ($43.50) and the maintenance contribution for a standard grave plot ($2,310).
There are also a number of new charges proposed, including for hiring out various community halls and centres and meeting rooms, kitchens and dining areas in some of the halls.
There is a proposed new fee of $210 for a skip bin placed on the road or footpath and a new charge of $250 for a pool barrier exemption application.
Council also plans to increase fees for filming permits depending on the size of the crew.
The draft fees and charges, along with draft delivery program and operational plan for 2023-24, are on exhibition until May 26. See 'have your say' on bmcc.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.