Recapture the rhythm of your youth and young love with this spirited music nostalgia trip that captures the exciting sounds of the swinging sixties at the next Morning Melodies at the Hub in Springwood on Wednesday, June 14, at 10am.
The Swinging Sixties Show has filled venues around Australia with faithful renditions of all the hits from acts like The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Monkees, The Beatles and The Easybeats along with the songs of legendary divas like Dusty Springfield and Lulu.
To top it off, the show features the gorgeous Sixties A-Go-Go Girls, shaking their tail feathers in authentic dance routines, with multiple dazzling costume changes throughout the show.
Tickets are just $25 and include morning tea served from 10am. The performance begins at 11am.
