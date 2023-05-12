With two shows already sold out, don't miss this hilarious world-class stand-up from the internationally acclaimed Irish master when he comes to the Blue Mountains on Sunday, June 11, at 5pm.
You've seen him on The Royal Variety Performance, Live at the Apollo, Sunday Night at the Palladium, Conan O'Brien or perhaps online where he has clocked up millions of views of his comedy clips ... but nothing beats seeing Jimeoin live.
Award-winning with a wide appeal and a cheeky, no-gimmicks and superbly observed sense of humour, Jimeoin has audiences in stitches across the UK, Europe, USA and his adopted homeland of Australia.
Catch Jimeoin: The Craic!. Suitable for 15 years+ (adult themes, coarse language). Book on 4723 5050 or bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.