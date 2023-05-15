Blue Mountains Gazette
'I think she would be proud of every one of you': National Road Safety Week campaign turns 10

By Peter Frazer
Updated May 16 2023 - 12:35pm, first published May 15 2023 - 1:00pm
On February 15, 2012 our beautiful daughter Sarah was killed in a completely avoidable road crash on the Hume Highway. Two days after our family came together in our grief, our eldest son Ben said we had to do something in her name. His next words were an inspiration and became the name of our little group - Safer Australian Roads And Highways (SARAH). He also said we had to get people to "Drive So Others Survive". This would become the foundational motto for our road safety work.

