On February 15, 2012 our beautiful daughter Sarah was killed in a completely avoidable road crash on the Hume Highway. Two days after our family came together in our grief, our eldest son Ben said we had to do something in her name. His next words were an inspiration and became the name of our little group - Safer Australian Roads And Highways (SARAH). He also said we had to get people to "Drive So Others Survive". This would become the foundational motto for our road safety work.
The following week, our family would bury our "Sassy" as we called her. In preparation for her funeral we asked mourners to wear yellow as that was her favourite colour. I also tied a yellow ribbon to our car's aerial in remembrance of her.
Over the next few weeks something remarkable happened: Our Blue Mountains community started tying yellow ribbons to their vehicles in solidarity with us. We didn't have any idea at the time but this would see the road safety work of our little group have a national impact.
The following month we started a petition. It focused on protecting all those who are vulnerable on our roads and we decided we would submit it to the NSW Premier three months to the day since Sarah was killed.
We raised 23,000 signatures in that short eight weeks and when we presented it to the acting Premier, it became one of NSW's biggest petitions ever.
The Sunday prior to submitting that petition was Mother's Day so we thought the 'Sarah Group' should create an event to remember all those mums who had lost a loved one. This would start what we called "Yellow Ribbon Road Safety Week". It inspired others to think about how we as a community could not only improve road safety but also honour those who had been affected and those who were bereaved. Because of its success we decided we should organise another week in May 2013.
The following April, to our surprise, Queensland Motorways (now Transurban) offered to light the Gateway Bridges over the Brisbane River. As the event had now moved outside NSW, we changed its name to National Road Safety Week. It has truly become a national event and now, in its 10th year, every government around the country partners with us.
In 2015 Sarah's yellow ribbon became the national symbol for road safety. We are proud that her symbol is seen across the country on police and emergency service vehicles, government and private fleets, traffic control, trucking and logistics, heavy vehicles, government buses, and of course, private vehicles.
And what happened to SARAH's petition? It took us a lot of lobbying but in 2018 NSW introduced a "Slow Down Move Over" (SloMo) law called Sarah's Rule. It requires drivers on approach to an incident, to actively protect our police and emergency services, tow truck drivers and roadside assistance by slowing down and giving them the space they need to be safe.
We are proud that those who work in non-traffic managed emergency situations are protected, not just in NSW, but in Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania. SloMo laws that only apply to police and emergency services have also been introduced in ACT, Victoria and South Australia.
SARAH continues to lobby these governments to recognise that every one has a right to get home safe to their loved ones - every day, no exceptions. We will continue to argue that extending the SloMo protections to our towies and roadside assistance, is actually a human right.
Over the past decade SARAH's work has gone from lobbying for SloMo laws and building our roads to Austroads specifications to extending to all facets of road safety, both nationally and internationally. But it all started in Sarah's treasured home, our beautiful Blue Mountains. I think she would be proud of every one of you who stands in solidarity as Safer Australian Roads And Highways works to get everyone home safe.
Peter Frazer OAM is the President of Safer Australian Roads And Highways. On Sunday, May 14 he helped launch National Road Safety Week at Government House in Perth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.