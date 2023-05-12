'It's nice to finally get here and get a win': Champions crowned at UTA22 in Blue Mountains

Close racing and quick times have highlighted the second day of Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB.
The UTA22 champions were crowned on Friday, May 12.
Brodie Nankervis and Lara Hamilton have come out on top of the men's and women's races across the 22km course, with both runners impressing on their way to victory.
Nankervis, from Launceston in Tasmania, crossed the finish line in 1:47:49, just over a minute clear of Max Taylor with Billy Curtis in third.
Curtis led for the opening stages of the race before Nankervis hit the front and pushed ahead for a win on debut at Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB.
"I'm pretty happy with that, I've been trying to get here for a couple of years and it's nice to finally get here and run and get a win, it was beautiful out there, such a good day," said Nankervis.
Fourth across the line was UTA11 winner Nathan Pearce, with 2008 and 2012 London Olympic Games representative Courtney Atkinson sixth.
Colorado-based Sydneysider Lara Hamilton took victory in the women's race in 2:05:25, almost seven minutes clear of Patricia McKibbin, with Caitlin Fowlds third.
Hamilton was racing at Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB for the first time, having only landed back home in Australia a few days before the event.
"I'm tired but feeling good, the extra oxygen up here is great," said Hamilton. "At first we were running fast and my legs were feeling heavy because I got off a plane on Tuesday but then I eased into it and felt better and better as it went on and managed to pull through."
Meanwhile, a runner was airlifted from the 22km course on May 12 after suffering a leg injury
"Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB can confirm that a runner was extracted from the course by helicopter on Friday," said an event spokesperson.
"The runner suffered a lower leg injury and was unable to continue in the event. After consultation with emergency services, the best option was to extract by helicopter. The runner has been transported to hospital and is receiving medical treatment."
Racing resumes in the Blue Mountains on Saturday morning with runners set to take on UTA50 and UTA100, with the final finishers due over the line on Sunday morning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.