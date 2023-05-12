Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

'It's nice to finally get here and get a win': Champions crowned at UTA22 in Blue Mountains

Updated May 12 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Close racing and quick times have highlighted the second day of Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.