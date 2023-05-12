Blue Mountains Gazette
UTA runner taken to hospital after helicopter rescue from Katoomba

By B C Lewis
Updated May 12 2023 - 8:14pm, first published 2:02pm
An Ultra-Trail runner has been airlifted to hospital from Katoomba after suffering a leg injury in the 22km event.

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

