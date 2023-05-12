An Ultra-Trail runner has been airlifted to hospital from Katoomba after suffering a leg injury in the 22km event.
An Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB spokesperson confirmed the incident.
"A runner was extracted from the course by helicopter on Friday. The runner suffered a lower leg injury and was unable to continue in the event.
"After consultation with emergency services, the best option was to extract by helicopter. The runner has been transported to hospital and is receiving medical treatment."
The runner was extracted by Toll Helicopter.
A witness told the Gazette: "The Toll Rescue Helicopter performed a patient extraction at 1pm today, 100 metres south of the bottom of the Golden Stairs and transported to Penrith".
"Lifting a patient at this position is difficult because of the high tree canopy, but a beautiful still day made it easier."
Ultra Trail said for privacy reasons they would not release the name or village of the injured runner.
