Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Two buses in crash on Great Western Highway

By B C Lewis and Damien Madigan
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:28pm, first published May 12 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are still investigating a two-bus crash at Warrimoo on the Great Western Highway that left eight injured - including six school children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.