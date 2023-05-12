Police are still investigating a two-bus crash at Warrimoo on the Great Western Highway that left eight injured - including six school children.
Blue Mountains Police Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Darren Greaney, said on May 15 "the matter is still under investigation and only in its infancy at this point in time".
Police confirmed one bus containing 15 passengers, and another bus with 10 passengers, collided about 4.15pm on Friday, May 12 at Warrimoo, near Sun Valley Road.
A NSW Ambulance media officer said their paramedics treated eight patients - six children and two adults.
"All minor injuries and taken to various hospitals in a stable condition - two children to Westmead Children's Hospital, two children to Blue Mountains Hospital [Katoomba], two children and one adult to Nepean and one adult to Westmead Hospital."
Police said a male driver taken to Nepean Hospital needed treatment for a shoulder injury.
Blue Mountains Grammar School had students on their daily afternoon bus run.
Principal Steven Coote reassured the school community soon after the crash, that all children involved in the crash "are safe".
In a post on their Facebook page he wrote: "This afternoon there was an incident in Warrimoo involving the Lower Mountains bus. We understand how concerning this news can be, but we want to assure you that all the children are safe... While the situation is under control, some children sustained injuries. Please rest assured they are receiving the necessary medical attention and are in a stable condition."
Mr Coote thanked the "exceptional" emergency services, school staff, as well as "our strong and resilient community ... [for ] immediate messages of support".
In a statement on May 15 he added all were doing well, with most students back at school on the Monday.
"While there are still some bumps, bruises, and more serious injuries, I am pleased to report everyone is home. The bus driver John also received minor injuries and we are pleased to confirm he is home as well."
Mr Coote praised the students for their response to the crash.
"I am delighted to share that our students have demonstrated exceptional empathy, compassion, and leadership during the incident," he said. "We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the police, ambulance personnel, and parents from the other school involved. Our students' kindness, consideration, and support toward students from both schools were remarkable."
The highway was closed in both directions for several hours following the crash and motorists were advised to avoid the area. By 6.30pm it was only closed eastbound, and by 7pm both lanes had reopened.
One resident who passed the scene on a train, Katoomba's Jon Dee, said the aftermath was "the biggest traffic jam I have ever seen" in 20 years in the Mountains.
Managing director of Katoomba-based Fantastic Aussie Tours, Jason Cronshaw said their bus was on charter to Blue Mountains Grammar School at the time.
In a statement he said: "Fantastic Aussie Tours is working with the relevant authorities. Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident."
The other bus company involved, CDC NSW (Blue Mountains Transit), issued a late statement to the Gazette on Tuesday May 16.
A CDC NSW spokesperson said: "CDC NSW is currently working with NSW Police as they investigate the bus crash that occurred last Friday afternoon on the Great Western Highway in Sydney".
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured and their families. It would be inappropriate for us to comment further whilst this investigation is underway."
