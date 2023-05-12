Blue Mountains Gazette
Two buses in crash on Great Western Highway; seven children taken to hospital

By B C Lewis and Damien Madigan
Updated May 12 2023 - 9:31pm, first published 5:01pm
Two buses have collided on the Great Western Highway near Sun Valley Road on May 12. Picture 7 News Sydney.
Two buses carrying 25 passengers have collided on the Great Western Highway near Sun Valley Road.

