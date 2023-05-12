Two buses carrying 25 passengers have collided on the Great Western Highway near Sun Valley Road.
Seven children were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police confirmed one bus containing 15 passengers and another bus containing 10 passengers collided about 4.15pm today at Warrimoo.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics are assessing a number of people, with two children being taken to Westmead Children's Hospital for treatment to minor injuries," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"A further five children are being taken to Nepean Hospital for minor injuries and assessment.
"One male driver has also been taken to Nepean Hospital for treatment to a shoulder injury."
Blue Mountains Grammar School principal Steven Coote reassured the school community that all children involved in the crash "are safe".
In a post on the school's Facebook page he wrote: "This afternoon there was an incident in Warrimoo involving the Lower Mountains bus. We understand how concerning this news can be, but we want to assure you that all the children are safe... While the situation is under control, some children sustained injuries. Please rest assured that they are receiving the necessary medical attention and are in a stable condition."
Mr Coote thanked the emergency services and school staff as well as "our strong and resilient community".
"The immediate messages of support reflect your heart for our young people," he said.
The Great Western Highway was closed in both directions following the crash, with local diversions in place. By 6.30pm the highway was closed eastbound only. For the latest traffic updates, visit www.livetraffic.com.
One resident who passed the scene on a train, Katoomba's Jon Dee, said the aftermath was "the biggest traffic jam I have ever seen" in 20 years of living in the Blue Mountains.
The following advice was issued by Live Traffic about the incident:
"The Great Western Highway is closed in both directions at Warrimoo in the Blue Mountains, due to a bus crash near Sun Valley Road.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
"Motorists already in the area are advised to follow directions of emergency services and traffic crews.
"Traffic is very heavy so motorists should allow plenty of extra travel time.
"Light vehicles can divert via Hawkesbury Road and Springwood Road through Yarramundi and Agnes Banks.
"Heavy vehicles should delay travel or use Bells Line of Road instead."
NSW Premier Chris Minns tweeted about the crash at 6pm on Friday, advising people about the highway closure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.