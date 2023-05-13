Blue Mountains Gazette
First-time champions claim glory in UTA100 in Blue Mountains

Updated May 14 2023 - 8:16am, first published 7:45am
A Winmalee runner has claimed top spot in the women's UTA100 race in Katoomba.

