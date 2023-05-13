First-time champions claim glory in UTA100 in Blue Mountains

A Winmalee runner has claimed top spot in the women's UTA100 race in Katoomba.
Emily Gilmour-Walsh won the main event on Saturday, May 13, with Mount Victoria's Lou Clifton in third place
New Zealand's George Murray won the men's UTA100.
Both winners stood on the top step of the podium at Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB for the first time.
Gilmour-Walsh, from Winmalee, claimed the women's title in 11:33:28, 19 minutes clear of former champion Lucy Bartholomew, with Clifton rounding out the podium.
Gilmour-Walsh was impressive from start to finish across the 100km on some of the most scenic trails in the country.
"I'm overwhelmed, so overwhelmed, it's like a dream, I never thought it would be a reality, so I'm absolutely stoked," said Gilmour-Walsh. "I think I did my first 100 in 2017 so it's taken quite a few years - third time lucky."
Gilmour-Walsh knew that Bartholomew and Clifton were hot on her heels across the day, ensuring that she couldn't let off until she crossed the finish line.
"I was looking over my shoulder a bit but for the most part I knew I just had to keep going at my own effort and hope for the best," she said.
"The support on course was incredible, athletes, crew, volunteers, just everyone out there was amazing. It's always such a good feeling coming here, both spectating and competing."
Lucy Bartholomew is no stranger to the podium at Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB, with the 2017 champion crossing the line in second position.
"I'm so glad that's over, it was a really challenging day, I wanted to stop at 30km. I called my dad but the volunteers and the people on course, and especially catching the sweeps for the 50km and having their enthusiasm and being able to share my enthusiasm with them just brought me to the finish line. It was a rollercoaster day, I've never been tested that much," she said.
Bartholomew has battled illness in recent weeks, with her position on the start line in Katoomba in jeopardy up until race day.
"I was so unsure about making the start line, let alone the finish line, and second place to me is first place today. It was a mammoth effort to get out there and I'm proud of myself and really grateful of everyone who kept me going," she said.
George Murray crossed the men's finish line in 9:32:59, almost 12 minutes clear of Canberra's Mike Carroll with Tasmania-based Pole Piotr Babis third.
"Words can't describe it, this is amazing, a dream come true," said Murray. "I always wanted to do something like this but thought it would take a few years but to walk away with it today I'm still trying to wrap my head around it, it might take me a few days I think but it's incredible.
"In my last couple of races I take off too quick at the start and crash towards the end so I thought I'd pace myself, let the guys take away," he said.
"I had this race plan that said when I would start running but the race plan went right out the window. I felt good, the flow was there, I didn't feel like it was strenuous, I enjoyed myself and I don't know, it all came together somehow. I had a lot of fun out there and kept the levels high I guess.
Murray's victory is all the more impressive when factoring in that he only decided to take part in the event at the last minute.
"I had some changes with work, saw UTA and thought it would be cool to come back," he said. "I did it last year and did the flatter course and it was my first 100km race and I wanted to come back and do the elevation, so it was good to come back and do the brutal track with the stairs at the end, to get to understand it."
Canberra's Mike Carroll claimed second place in his fifth start in the UTA100 event.
"It was a good day, it was good fun, I had a good battle with George, he ran so well up the hill and deserves the win definitely," said Carroll. "All my family are here which is awesome, it's my fifth UTA100 which is awesome, I love the event, I had a great day.
Finishers in the UTA100 at Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB will continue to cross the finish line in Katoomba until just before 12pm on Sunday.
For more information visit https://www.ultratrailaustralia.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.