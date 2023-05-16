Blue Mountains Gazette
Katoomba High alumni celebrate UTA50

By B C Lewis
Updated May 16 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:00am
A group of Katoomba High School alumni celebrated their half century when they reunited to compete in the Ultra Trail Australia (UTA) 50 race over the weekend.

