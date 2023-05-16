A group of Katoomba High School alumni celebrated their half century when they reunited to compete in the Ultra Trail Australia (UTA) 50 race over the weekend.
Jason Cronshaw from Wentworth Falls, who turned 50 in April, Paul Mingay from Grasmere (near Camden) who turned 50 on May 12 and Michael Hookham of Goulburn, who turned 50 in January, were in the same Year 7 class at Katoomba High in 1984.
Darren Rochford of Brisbane, who was 50 in November, joined the school in Year 11. The four sat the HSC together in 1990.
"I asked Paul one day what he was doing for his 50th and he said he was running in the UTA 50 - you coming?'' Mr Cronshaw said. "I said yes. Then we got Darren and Mick to join us."
Starting at Scenic World in Katoomba, the runners took in the breathtaking views along the clifftops to Mt Solitary, the escarpments and Wentworth Falls.
Mr Cronshaw said the "run was amazing. It was such a great thing to do with mates from school - the best 50th party ever, running 50 kms for 50 together".
"Some sections were tough especially for Darren, Mick and me - Paul has run many of these type of races - but it was the first Ultra Trail for the three of us and our longest training runs [before the event] had been just over 30km."
"Mick was dealing with a knee injury, but made the decision at Wenty to keep going.
"Darren also had some cramping and wondered if he would make it.
"Leading into the Conservation Hut [at Wentworth Falls], I was thinking I may not make it and may have to pull out at the Victoria Hospital checkpoint before going into the Valley [to the Kedumba Pass], but then I got a second wind and powered on.
"I was worried about the Furber stairs [with its 951 steps], but powered up them amazingly."
Mr Cronshaw said the "scariest" part was wondering whether they would all be okay in the Valley, "as there is no easy way out once you are down there".
The four runners crossed the finish line together at dusk at Scenic World, about nine hours after setting off.
They are now talking about the 100 km event, he said.
Ultra Trail Australia (UTA) is the largest trail run in the Southern Hemisphere and second largest globally.
Over its 14-year history, the event has developed into an inclusive and iconic trail running festival across four days, with distances to suit every ability, from experienced trail runners to first timers.
UTA is part of the UTMB World Series, with all distances carrying the opportunity for a path to qualify for UTMB Mont Blanc.
