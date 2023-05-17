Blue Mountains Gazette
Donkey Steps access to Wolgan Valley officially opened

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
May 18 2023 - 7:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, Lithgow mayor Maree Statham, Executives of Lithgow City Council and contractors from Gracey and Son Earthmoving stand on the new opened 'Donkey Steps.' Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Wolgan Valley's temporary access road, the Donkey Steps, has been officially opened.

