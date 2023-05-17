River Davies, a local Year 1 student with neurofibromatosis (NF), was happy and proud to see Glenbrook Public School support his condition with a mufti day for NF awareness month.
NF is a genetic condition which causes tumours to form on nerve cells under the skin and deep into the body.
River doesn't have any medical complications from his NF but he does require frequent check ups. There is currently no cure for NF.
When he started Kindergarten last year at Glenbrook Public School, his mother, Karisha Davies, was in two minds about telling the school about River's condition.
When Mrs Davies and her husband decided to let the school know, she said River's key issues in class started drastically improving - namely coordination and fine motor skills.
"They were so accepting of it, and... we've just seen such an improvement in River in those areas," she said.
Spurred on by this support, Mrs Davies suggested a mufti day to show support for NF in May, which is Neurofibromatosis Awareness Month.
"They instantly jumped on board," she said.
Students dressed in blue and green, the colours for NF awareness, per the slogan "blue and green to be seen".
Surrounded by this show of support, River walked the school's halls with pride.
"You can't zip a child's mouth up, if they want to tell you something they will tell you. So at the end of the day I think everyone knew he had NF, he was like 'yep, I'm an NF hero'," Mrs Davies said.
"He is very much aware that he has NF, and he's loud and he's proud about it."
Acting Principal Graeme Wheeler said: "Glenbrook Public School proudly showed their support for NF Awareness Day by asking all students and staff to wear blue and green.
"A gold coin donation and the sale of ribbons was our small way to assist in funding research into NF."
May 17 is the worldwide day for NF awareness, though the whole month is observed as NF awareness month.
Learn more about NF and how you can help through the Children's Tumor Foundation website at: https://www.ctf.org/.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
