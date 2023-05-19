Yarning circle officially opens at Faulconbridge Public School

Faulconbridge Public School has officially opened a new yarning circle near the entrance gates to the school.
Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle attended, and told the school her role was to "support a fantastic project that your fantastic P&C put to me."
"To maybe sit with someone who might be feeling happy or sad, to have a yarn, is a really important [part] of friendship, of schools, and an important part of walking a journey with some of our Aboriginal elders and families in our community," she said.
"Thank you for those who have participated in making the yarning circle happen. To our landscapers, gardeners. It looks fantastic, and I look forward to sitting there with some of you someday soon and having a bit of a yarn."
Relieving principal Chris Pyne said the circle rules are active listening, building on what others say rather than contradicting, and mutual respect, among other values.
"These are the cornerstones of what we're trying to create here at Faulconbridge Public School. A collective group, built on mutual respect," he said.
"As a school, we have always had, and will continue to have a strong connection to the land, and the culture of its people.
"Kids, you're going to love this now and into the future. You will use the yarning circle as a learning space to build your understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture... it will encourage responsible, respectful and honest interactions between you."
Uncle Graeme Cooper provided a welcome to country and coordinated the smoking ceremony for the event on Friday May 12.
