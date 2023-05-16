Blue Mountains Gazette
Wear Orange on Wednesday to say thanks to SES volunteers

Updated May 16 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:52pm
Wednesday is WOW Day where people are encouraged to wear orange to show their appreciation for the volunteers of the NSW State Emergency Service (SES).

