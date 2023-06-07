A charity organisation needs new volunteers to help develop the next generation's critical thinking skills.
Primary Ethics is a not-for-profit organisation that provides ethics classes to public schools across NSW.
Volunteers are given the curriculum and training to run ethics lessons each week, which act as an alternative to scripture classes.
Lachlan Cumming, volunteer coordinator for Warrimoo, told the Gazette that some students are currently missing out due to lack of volunteers in the area.
"If people have time, I'm sure they'd find it rewarding it they did decide to turn up and be a volunteer ethics teacher, at Warrimoo ideally," he said.
"It's enjoyable... and some of the ideas they come up with, you think 'oh, I've never thought of that'."
Mr Cumming got started in Primary Ethics through his son, Hamish Clarke, who already volunteered in the Mountains.
Mr Clarke's children spoke highly of their experience in the program.
"I like how it really makes you think more deeply about things. Everyone gets a chance to say what they think and why, and nobody looks down on you for that," said Freya Clarke, aged 11.
"I liked how there wasn't a wrong answer, you could just say what you thought," said Saskia Clarke, aged 14.
Rather than telling the students what to think, volunteers ask the class questions and allow students to discuss each others' ideas.
Primary Ethics philosopher in residence and classroom support, Kelby Mason, said volunteers need curiosity, neutrality, a willingness to learn, and a bit of time each week.
He also said volunteers can get a lot out of the experience themselves.
"The kids have got great ideas, it's really surprising sometimes the depth and the insight that these little kids can bring to these weighty ethical issues," he said.
For more information or to volunteer, visit https://primaryethics.com.au/volunteer/. Those interested in volunteering in at Warrimoo Public School can also email Mr Cumming at lachlan_cumming@bigpond.com.
Volunteer are needed 10am-11am on Tuesdays.
