Fresh from their sold-out workshop at Sydney Opera House, join Shyamla, the boss of the all-female Bindi Bosses for two hours of South Indian drumming, dancing and fusion fun.
Experience the joy of Parai Attam, a Tamil folk dance set to the beat of the oldest drum in Indian history, to express ancient rhythms through your hands, feet, voice and body.
The session will also include signature moves and grooves from South Asian and fusion dance styles including Kollywood (Tamil cinema), Bollywood (Hindi cinema) and Hip Hop. Packed with pelvic thrusts and hip shakes, participants will learn how to transform stories and rhythms into smoking hot dance moves. No previous dance experience required - just a willingness to shimmy, sweat and smile.
Bindi Bosses is a matriarchal movement: a self-funded South Asian Fusion Arts company based in Warrang (Sydney) that seamlessly blends traditional Indian classical and folk dances with influences from South Asian cinema and street dances from around the world.
The workshop is free and on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday, May 30, from 4-6pm.
It is suitable for families and children over eight years old. Families are encouraged to come and dance together. Participants, who will be asked to dance barefoot, should wear comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle. Tickets at www.thejoan.com.au.
