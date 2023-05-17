Blue Mountains Gazette
Free dancing workshop at The Joan

Updated May 18 2023 - 5:25pm, first published May 17 2023 - 11:03am
Fresh from their sold-out workshop at Sydney Opera House, join Shyamla, the boss of the all-female Bindi Bosses for two hours of South Indian drumming, dancing and fusion fun.

