Four of the Blue Mountains' most prestigious hotels have changed hands.
The Hydro Majestic at Medlow Bath, Lilianfels and Echoes at Katoomba and Parklands in Blackheath have been sold by local couple Huong Nugyen and George Saad to fund managers Salter Brothers. The deal also includes The Convent in the Hunter Valley.
Ms Hguyen and Mr Saad, founders of the Escarpment Group, first bought in the Mountains in 2004 and gradually refurbished all their properties to a top-class level.
They spend six years and some $30 million on the Hydro alone, reopening for business in 2014.
The couple said in a statement: "We have been investing and operating in the Blue Mountains since 2004, so it was important for us to find a group that understands regional tourism and appreciates how unique the properties are. We look forward to seeing our legacy continue and to assisting Salter Brothers to achieve their goals at the properties."
There has been speculation the deal could be worth more than $100 million but neither party has confirmed this.
Salter Brothers has branched out into boutique hotels in recent times, buying the Spicers retreats and lodges and the Milton Park Country Hotel and Spa at Bowral.
Managing director Paul Salter said: "We are delighted to add to the Salter Brothers' strategy of acquiring luxury assets in unrepeatable locations. These boutique hotels and estates will complement our growing portfolio for this strategy and the assets present significant opportunities as part of our broader platform."
