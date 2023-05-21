It was time, said Huong Nguyen.
After almost 20 years running some of the Mountains most prestigious hotels, Ms Nguyen and husband George Saad have sold four well-known premises: The Hydro Majestic at Medlow Bath, Lilianfels and Echoes at Katoomba and Parklands at Blackheath.
The buyers are international fund managers, Melbourne-based Salter Brothers. The deal also includes The Convent in the Hunter Valley.
"We hope we're making the right decision because George is 60 and I'm nearly there," Ms Nguyen said.
"We have been investing in the region for nearly 20 years and while we really enjoyed our journey and feel privileged to have been in charge of all this, we think that ... we need to slow down a little bit."
Their son is in Year 11 and also needs "a bit more focus" from his parents, Ms Nguyen said.
The couple, founders of the Escarpment Group, bought their first Mountains property in 2004 and gradually refurbished all their purchases to a top-class level.
They spent some $30 million on the Hydro alone. It had fallen into disrepair and the renovation took six years, finally reopening for business in 2014.
Ms Nguyen said the hospitality business was "constant" and "you've got to be so flexible. But these businesses have been trading very strongly."
Despite the difficult pandemic period, many of their senior staff had been with them for six or seven years and were "like our family members".
She was confident Salter Brothers was a good match for the hotels.
"They have gone into good hands and hands that specialise in hospitality as well. Most of their focus is on hospitality and hotels in particular."
There has been speculation the deal could be worth more than $100 million but Ms Nguyen said she was bound by a confidentiality agreement not to comment on the price.
She said she and Mr Saad might travel a bit but will stay in the Mountains.
"We've really got no plans to do anything."
Salter Brothers has branched out into boutique hotels in recent times, buying the Spicers retreats and lodges and the Milton Park Country Hotel and Spa at Bowral.
Managing director Paul Salter said: "We are delighted to add to the Salter Brothers' strategy of acquiring luxury assets in unrepeatable locations. These boutique hotels and estates will complement our growing portfolio for this strategy and the assets present significant opportunities as part of our broader platform."
