IDAHOBIT Katoomba full of colour and cheer

It was a warm atmosphere despite the cold weather as locals gathered to celebrate IDAHOBIT and show their support.
The International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) is celebrated on May 17, and promotes acceptance and support for the LGBTQI+ community.
An IDAHOBIT gathering was held from 9am in Katoomba at Civic Place, culminating in the raising of the progress flag.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill gave an address expressing support for the LGBTQI+ community, and condemning perpetrators of violence.
"A lot of councils across Australia have been cancelling events like this. That will not happen in the Blue Mountains, no way," he said.
"This is not a hollow gesture. Flying this flag means the Blue Mountains will not stand for discrimination, will not stand for harrassment, we will not stand for intimidation, we will absolutely not stand for violence against any member of our community. It is despicable, it is illegal, hate is not welcome here.
"Most importantly; when you see or hear discrimination, speak up. Because lives depend on it."
Students from Blaxland High School, Winmalee High School, and Kindlehill School were present for the flag raising, as well as Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle and council staff. Uncle Colin Locke provided a welcome to country.
A food table provided snacks while attendees perused the various information stalls, including Platform Youth Services, MYST, Women's Health Centre, and acon.
A stall by Pick 'n' Mix offered a place to make jewellery, whilst Mocks provided badges so that attendees could wear their flag or pronouns with pride.
May 17 commemorates the day the World Health Organisation removed homosexuality from the Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems.
Fifty-eight per cent of lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Australia report that they had been treated unfairly to some degree because of their sexual identity in the past 12 months.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
