The captain of Mt Wilson-Mt Irvine Rural Fire Service brigade feared a backburn planned for the area in 2019 could escape into the Grose Valley.
Beth Raines, who has been in the RFS since 1999 and captain of the brigade since 2008, was asked during the coronial inquiry into the Black Summer fires if she had spoken of any concerns during a teleconference with the RFS incident management team the day before the backburn.
"I expressed concerns about the potential for it to jump over Mt Wilson Road into the Bowens Creek area. Once it was in there, as far as I was concerned, it would be uncontainable and would then cross Bells Line of Road and end up into the Grose Valley."
Counsel assisting, Jonathan Wilcox, then asked: "At the end of the teleconference did you consider all participants were given the opportunity to raise any concerns about the backburn?"
"Both my brother [fellow RFS volunteer and senior brigade deputy Peter] and I thought that decisions had already been made before that teleconference took place and we were told what to do as opposed to having any meaningful input how that backburn was to be conducted."
Mr Wilcox: "Was there a consensus in the teleconference?"
Ms Raines: "We accepted that the plan had to be done but I don't believe we were given any choice about undertaking it ... It had to go ahead anyway - it was a foregone conclusion."
Her fears proved correct and the backburn, lit on December 14, 2019, jumped Mt Wilson Road and ended up in the Grose Valley. It destroyed homes in Bell, Berambing, Bilpin, Blackheath, Clarence, Dargan, Kurrajong and Lithgow.
Ms Raines' own home in Mt Wilson was badly damaged by the fire.
The inquiry resumed in May to specifically address two backburns - the Mt Wilson one and another, called the Currawan clusters which had an impact around the Shoalhaven, Goulburn, Wingecarribbe, Queanbeyan and surrounding areas.
The coroner, Teresa O'Sullivan, will look at a number of factors, including fire prediction, communications and warnings and the planning and execution of backburns.
Another witness, Chris Banffy, a park ranger with National Parks since 1996 and a seasoned air operator during wildfires, told the inquiry he spent virtually the entire 2019-20 bushfire season fighting fires.
He started at the Queensland border in the September and kept moving south as fires flared.
By December, he was back at his base in Blackheath, as an air attack supervisor and was on duty on the day of the Mt Wilson backburn.
Asked his views on the backburn, he said the suggestion of a south-west wind was "a red flag for me".
"In my opinion, given the weather conditions and given the fuel conditions and expected winds, I considered this to be very high risk."
