Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Local RFS captain feared a backburn at Mt Wilson could escape into the Grose Valley

JC
By Jennie Curtin
May 23 2023 - 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The captain of Mt Wilson-Mt Irvine Rural Fire Service brigade feared a backburn planned for the area in 2019 could escape into the Grose Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.