How to adopt a minimalist lifestyle

If you want to remove physical and psychological clutter from your life, consider adopting a minimalist lifestyle. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Why are more and more people transitioning to a minimalist lifestyle? There are various reasons behind it, and most of them are intertwined. But first, let's decide what a minimalist lifestyle is. For our purposes, minimalism means consciously living with less. Among other things, minimalism is marked by:

a smaller residence

fewer material possessions

less overall consumption

a reduced carbon footprint

The idea is to simplify your life by eliminating superfluous expenses that add no real value to your lived experience. In other words, minimalists reject the mass corporate consumerism that has dominated our culture for decades.



In so doing they save money, reduce stress, and ultimately pursue a more meaningful life while minimising their carbon footprint. As you rid your life of things you don't need, you open up space for introspection, spirituality, mindfulness, and meditation. In other words, minimalism can help you free your mind and engage with yourself on a higher level.

When you think about it, a life of reasonable abnegation is far more natural than one of commercial excess. The latter has the effect of numbing our critical faculties and turning us into docile consumers of material items we're told will make us happy but never do. For many thousands of years, human beings were minimalists by default. It is our natural state.

Unsurprisingly, minimalism is making inroads with the younger generations. Young people have grown up observing the real-world impact of climate change in the form of extreme weather events and record breaking temperatures. For many of them, their embrace of minimalism follows naturally from their environmental concerns.

Bear in mind, moreover, that young people are faced with long-standing economic uncertainty, inflation, stagnating wages, automation of jobs that were once stable and well-paying, and, not least of all, mountains of student debt. For many of them, minimalism is simply a necessity.

If you feel as though you need to remove physical and psychological clutter from your life, consider adopting a minimalist lifestyle. Here are five steps you can take in that direction.

Clear out all the stuff you don't need

The first order of business when adopting a minimalist lifestyle is to go through your possessions and get rid of everything you can do without. If you're like most people, you'll probably find that you've allowed an enormous amount of unnecessary items to pile up over the years.

Be ruthless. Anything not essential to your physical or emotional well-being ought to go. If it's still in decent condition, give it to charity; there are many to choose from in Australia. If it's well past its prime, don't be afraid to throw it away. You'll be amazed at how much physical space you can free up.

For larger items that don't belong in the trash, it might be necessary to 1) sell them, 2) leave them with a close friend or family member, or 3) put them in storage. The third option compels you to purchase a self storage unit. You can hire a courier service to pick up the boxed items and ship them to the storage facility on your behalf.

Go digital whenever possible

Do you still receive paper bills in the post? Paper is a major source of unnecessary clutter: we plan to keep it on the counter or the table for only a few days, but lo and behold, it remains months later. Most businesses today allow customers to opt out of paper billing. When you do, all of your bills will go straight to your chosen email address. If it's something important, mark it as such. That way it's easy to find when you need it, and there's no need to dig through a shambolic mass of paper.

Set purchasing rules

Even dedicated minimalists are sometimes tempted to buy non-essential goods from time to time. There's nothing wrong with making a small purchase here and there so long as it doesn't become habitual. To keep a handle on it, establish some personal ground rules and stick to them. For instance, you might set aside a small amount of money each month for the purchase of things you want as opposed to need-e.g. a nice bottle of wine. Once that money is spent, no more non-essential purchases until next month.

Consider downsizing

Moving out of your current dwelling and into a smaller one can seem like an extreme step to take, but it's really not. The fact of the matter is that many people have more space than they know what to do with. This is an issue for a couple reasons. First, if your living quarters are bigger than necessary, your rent is almost certainly higher than necessary; you're wasting money on space that you neither use nor need. Second, a lot of empty space can easily induce you to go out and buy things with which to fill it. Now not only are you overpaying for rent, you're also buying stuff you don't need in true consumerist fashion.

If you do decide to downsize your digs, you may be forced to sell some furniture, appliances, etc., or else place them in self storage. You could also be generous and gift them to somebody who can use them. Let's say you've got a friend living in Sydney. Book a Sydney courier to collect the unwanted items and deliver them to your friend's residence.

Be selective about how you spend money