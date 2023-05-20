They are a force of 140 Blue Mountains volunteers attending up to 900 calls for help each year.
And on Wednesday the community had a chance to say thanks to the local members of NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES).
Wednesday was WOW Day where people are encouraged to wear orange to show their appreciation for the volunteers of the SES.
Blue Mountains SES Unit Commander John Hughes said many local volunteers spent the Wear Orange for the SES day on Wednesday May 17 visiting DARE Industries in Springwood.
"DARE Industries and the SES in the Blue Mountains has a great relationship and are very supportive of each other.
"Often, the SES has used the DARE facilities in their training and in return, SES volunteers visit DARE Industries to show team members the vehicles and equipment we use to help keep our community safe," Mr Hughes said.
Wear Orange Wednesday is celebrated across the country as part of National Volunteer Week with many thanking the SES by tagging them in social posts #ThankYouSES.
DARE volunteers were pictured having fun and taking pictures with some local SES legends.
Mr Hughes said on average, the NSW SES Blue Mountains Unit attends to 900 calls for assistance per year. However, so far this year the weather has been kind with only 120 calls outs since the start of 2023.
The Unit has 140 volunteers based at their Katoomba and Faulconbridge facilities who perform about 8000 hours of training each year to be prepared to respond to any calls they are activated for, he said.
A DARE spokeswoman said they were so grateful to the "NSW SES Faulconbridge Unit, for allowing us to celebrate this day with you from everyone at DARE".
During 2022, NSW SES volunteers responded to more than 80,000 requests for assistance, performed more than 3,800 flood rescues and saved more than 67,000 animals.
Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib, said there more than 10,000 SES volunteers worked "tirelessly for their communities ...selflessly looking out for all of us and doing so without asking for thanks or praise".
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said: "Over the past 12 months we have seen our volunteers deploy across the state, helping people evacuate their flooded homes and dropping supplies to isolated communities. We have seen our volunteers respond to intense flooding in their own community, while also maintaining an important presence at road accidents, bush searches and providing first aid to the community".
"They take time away from their families, their employers and their livelihoods to support their community during times of need," Commissioner York said.
