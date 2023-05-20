Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Wear Orange Wednesday WOW Day celebrated in the Blue Mountains

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated May 20 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They are a force of 140 Blue Mountains volunteers attending up to 900 calls for help each year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.