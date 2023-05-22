It took a broken ankle to give Leura schoolboy Jude Bennett his big "break" in showbiz.
Jude had started gardening in Year 7 to occupy himself during lockdown. But when the ankle injury sidelined him, he binge watched dozens of episodes of Gardening Australia, taking copious notes to add invaluable information to his growing fascination with all things plant.
It was a chance email from a relative who worked at the ABC which alerted the GA team to Jude's success in his vege patch.
Next thing the family knew, Jude was being interviewed by the show's host, Costa Georgiardis, for an episode which aired last year.
Said the now 15-year-old: "I have watched Gardening Australia for a long time and was so excited when they contacted me to be interviewed on an episode with Costa. Many of the presenters on the show are my gardening idols, so to be on it alongside them was an amazing experience."
The response was so positive, a year later he was invited to be a guest presenter.
"I honestly couldn't believe it," Jude said.
The crew set up in Jude's backyard permaculture garden in January to film the keen youngster as he took them through some of his specialty subjects: Building a layered bed, creating a salad bed, composting and seedling success.
"It has been really interesting to see how the filming process works and the crew are amazing on GA so I felt really comfortable," he said.
"Having opportunities to meet some of the people I have looked up to was so cool. I feel incredibly lucky and inspired from this experience," Jude said.
His mum, Mary, said she and husband, Mark, were both "very proud" of Jude.
"He's really passionate and really gentle. He's just into caring for stuff. You couldn't ask for a better teenager really."
Mary did reveal that the family used to tease Jude mercilessly, calling him Pops because his interest in gardening was more like that of an old man.
Jude's fascination with permaculture was originally inspired by the work of local organisation Farm It Forward, where he first volunteered (with a plastic bag around the famous broken ankle).
It's an association which is now paying off for Jude's school, Katoomba High.
Thanks to Jude's involvement, Farm It Forward has secured a grant to set up a sizeable market garden in part of the school grounds.
It will be used for environmental and agriculture education, mental health programs, supporting students with special needs, giving back to community and a range of other things.
Jude's final segment will air on ABC-TV on June 9.
