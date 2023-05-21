About 5.10pm on May 11 police responded to a number of calls about a multi-car accident on the Great Western Highway in Leura.
Police said its claimed a 45-year-old Wentworth Falls man, driving a Mazda 3 has veered from his eastbound lane in to oncoming traffic, colliding with a Suzuki Vitara. Both vehicles spun out of control, before colliding with the embankment on the southern side of the highway.
The impact caused a wheel from one of the cars to break off, rolling along the roadway and getting lodged underneath a third vehicle.
The driver of the Suzuki Vitara, a 37-year-old Katoomba woman, required extraction from her car by firefighters and Police Rescue before being taken by ambulance to Nepean Hospital for assessment. The Wentworth Falls man was taken to Katoomba Hospital for mandatory testing and police helped the driver of the third car to remove the wheel from under her car. Investigations are continuing.
A man driving on a suspended licence in Warrimoo has allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.
The 57-year-old Glenmore Park driver was stopped by police on Railway Street on May 9 with a car allegedly filled with stolen watches and sunglasses, police said.
Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Darren Greaney, said after they learned the licence was suspended, a drug test showed methamphetamine. They then found "numerous" watches, more than 20 sunglasses, tools in "as new" condition, including a box cutter and screwdriver set.
"Police have cause to believe these may be stolen or otherwise unlawfully obtained," he said.
The man will appear before Penrith Local Court on June 8, where he will also answer charges of having a knife in a public place and goods in custody, suspected of being stolen.
Police attended Old Ford Reserve in the Megalong Valley around 11pm on May 9 in response to complaints of a 54-year-old man harassing campers.
It's alleged he became verbally aggressive toward campers when asked to turn his music down. It's claimed he approached the campsite of a 30-year-old couple and started moving their tent while they were sleeping inside.
They woke up, moved to the other side of the river and rang police. As the couple packed up they noticed two pairs of shoes were missing. Police found a shoe burning in a nearby fire. The man was was directed not to approach anyone that evening. The couple did not wish to pursue legal action and left the location to continue travelling.
The man's behaviour also caused a large school group to shift their tents to another campground.
