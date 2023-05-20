Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Link Foundation in Hazelbrook set up to help with substance abuse

JC
By Jennie Curtin
May 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Hazelbrook-based organisation for substance use disorders
New Hazelbrook-based organisation for substance use disorders

A new organisation based in Hazelbrook is offering services to address substance use disorders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.