New Hazelbrook-based organisation for substance use disorders

A new organisation based in Hazelbrook is offering services to address substance use disorders.
The Link Foundation AOD (alcohol and other drugs) recognises the importance of a collaborative approach in addressing substance use disorders.
Its services are aimed at helping individuals, families and communities in their journey towards recovery.
Substance use is a complex issue that can have far-reaching impacts on individuals, families, and communities. The Link Foundation AOD understands that achieving recovery from substance use disorders requires a collaborative approach that involves not only the individual, but also their loved ones and the broader community.
That's why the organisation offers a range of evidence-based services that are designed to meet the unique needs of each individual and to support their recovery journey.
The new services include treatment planning, education, advocacy and counselling.
The foundation believes that treatment planning is a critical part of the recovery process and works closely with clients to develop individualised plans that are tailored to their unique needs.
The organisation also provides education and advocacy services to help individuals and their families better understand the nature of substance use disorders and the treatment options that are available to them.
Finally, counselling services are designed to provide the support and guidance that individuals and their families need as they navigate the recovery process.
Executive director, Paula Sten, said: "We are excited to launch our new range of services and to continue our mission of supporting individuals, families and communities impacted by substance use disorders. Our team is committed to providing high-quality, evidence-based services that are grounded in a collaborative approach.
"We believe that by working together, we can help individuals achieve successful outcomes in their recovery journey."
The Link Foundation AOD is currently self-funded and relies heavily on donations to continue its work. If you would like to support the organisation's mission or learn more about its services, please visit www.linkfoundationaod.org.au or contact 1800 93 54 65.
