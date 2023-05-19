Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Lior and Domini at The Hub in Springwood

Updated May 26 2023 - 10:26am, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Friday, June 16, Blue Mountains Theatre presents Lior & Domini, Animal in Hiding - a beautiful musical collaboration between one of Australia's most critically acclaimed singer/songwriters, Lior, and exciting emerging artist, Domini.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.