On Friday, June 16, Blue Mountains Theatre presents Lior & Domini, Animal in Hiding - a beautiful musical collaboration between one of Australia's most critically acclaimed singer/songwriters, Lior, and exciting emerging artist, Domini.
Animal in Hiding features songs that are rooted in intimate storytelling and underpinned by intricate guitar. Lior and Domini's close vocal harmonies are the focal point of the songs, harking back to the iconic folk duos of the 60s.
"In singing together, Domini and I discover a pair who can weave in and out of each other's shadow," Lior said. "Somehow, we sense one another's vocal nuances in real time. It is a rare musical synergy, one we felt compelled to capture in a collaborative project."
Lior and Domini began writing the songs in late 2019, and much of the material was developed during Melbourne's long lockdown, over zoom from their respective homes. The title track, originally written about the isolation of winter, became the prophetic seed of the project.
"Though it wasn't our original intention, the songs do reflect this recent period of uncertainty and isolation," Domini said. "They explore human connection and disconnection, introspection and mental health, and the fragility of the world we've created."
Lior & Domini - Animal in Hiding at Blue Mountains Theatre on Friday, June 16, at 8pm. Tickets: $46-$49 at bluemountainstheatre.com.au or call 4723 5050.
