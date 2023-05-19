Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blackheath's volunteers thanked at a morning tea

Updated May 19 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Volunteers create the backbone of a resilient and inclusive community," said Leah Godfrey, general manager of the Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre (BANC). "And we are fortunate to have such valuable support and commitment from so many in Blackheath."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.