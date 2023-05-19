"Volunteers create the backbone of a resilient and inclusive community," said Leah Godfrey, general manager of the Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre (BANC). "And we are fortunate to have such valuable support and commitment from so many in Blackheath."
To mark National Volunteers Week and celebrate the generosity of the town's volunteers, BANC hosted an afternoon tea on Tuesday with members of the Country Women's Association (Blackheath), the Rotary Club of Blackheath, Blackheath Horticultural Society and BANC volunteers attending.
In recognition of BANC's work, Sherlie McMillan of the Rotary Club of Blackheath presented Leah Godfrey with a donation of $4,000 for Blackheath Cares.
Blackheath Cares is a volunteer service that provides practical and social help for people who are less mobile or who need a hand during difficult times such as illness or hospitalisation - whether it's driving to the shops, pet-minding, occasional cleaning and gardening, or simply dropping in for a cuppa and a chat.
"We are very touched by Rotary's generous donation as services, like Blackheath Cares, are totally dependent on the giving of others; in fact, it wouldn't exist without them," said Ms Godfrey.
"We have a wonderful team of dedicated volunteers who make such a difference to the lives of others that would be struggling with daily life and feeling quite isolated with it.
"We need to recognise the act of volunteering too as there are great benefits for both the recipient and the volunteer - it can bring purpose to people's lives as we're more likely to feel good about ourselves when helping others, as well making new connections and creating a sense of belonging.
"In an increasingly fragmented world people can feel quite isolated, so it's important to immerse yourself in your local community, develop networks, learn new skills and give something of yourself.
"Volunteering's not just about weaving the fabric of a community but also about nurturing oneself too," Ms Godfrey said.
