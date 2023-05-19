The 26th Winter Magic Festival on June 24 will include a whirlwind of exciting art and culture in a number of venues around Katoomba Street.
The aim of Winter Magic is to inspire togetherness through the coldest time of year in the Mountains. It's the pinnacle of mountains community culture, landing it on the world map of community festivals to get amongst.
After a brief time-out, the festival is back in earnest this year, with a returning street parade and fireworks alongside a wild array of live music and immersive art.
Last year, the volunteer-run festival made a partial comeback as the Winter Magic Revival Festival, whose main drawcard was a DJ set from Hermitude. In readiness for another local hip hop act who made it big, the festival main stage at the iconic Carrington Hotel is now set for the return of multiple-ARIA-winning trio Thundamentals.
Founded in 2008, Thundamentals released their sixth album All This Life in November last year. Now, as part of four exclusive events complementing the main festival, Thundamentals are getting back to their original home turf for a headlining festival performance on June 24 with Eastern European-styled dubstep-jazz-rockers Midnight Tea Party and the young edgy rap lords in Flow State.
Carrying on the similarly upbeat rhythms of funk and house music into the wee hours on June 24, a special DJ collaboration between local vinyl-spinners of The Parke St Social and The Lost World will occur live at The Baroque Room from 7pm to 1am.
A side-running folk festival will also occur on June 24, at Katoomba's Junction 142. Titled Get Folked, the event will showcase rich and foreign sounds from Morocco, Greece, The Balkans and Ireland, backed by old time folk, the Moo Choir, and lively community dancing.
To warm up the chilly town on festival eve, four stand-up comedians will gather a crowd at Gallery ONE88's Pigeon Lane space. Among those inducing laughs on the night will be Peter Berner from Spicks And Specks, with comedian Marty Bright as MC.
With so much on to cram into two days, you better get onto buying some tickets so you can soak up as much fun as you can handle.
Search for tickets for Thundamentals' gig and Winter Magic Festival sideshows The Funkhouser, Get Folked, and The Comedy Warm Up on Eventbrite.
