Men's mental health initiative, Walk It Off, is holding a free community barbecue at Springwood.
The community is welcome to find out more about the successful program from 12-3pm at Buttenshaw Park on Saturday, May 28.
"It's about the community together around the topic of mental health - having that conversation, and having everybody feel like it's a topic that can be spoken about," said Walk It Off founder Phil Dixon.
Centred around a weekly evening walk for men, Walk It Off offers mental health support and a place to connect and share with others in a casual, non-judgemental setting.
Shaan Tahu started taking part in the weekly walks last August and said the community day is chance for more people to find out about the service.
"The barbecue day give us an opportunity to incorporate everyone's partners and children as well," he said.
Meeting at The Bunker in Springwood at 5.30pm on Wednesdays, Mr Tahu said the weekly walks are an "informal solution" to address mental health issues.
"It's a really good environment. Everyone is positive and pretty open," he said.
Since starting in February 2022, Walk It Off has established itself as an important community service that has gained support from the community as well as local businesses.
"There's a healthy sense of pride about what this has turned into," said Phil Dixon of the support Walk It Off has garnered.
"There's no ego attached to it. It's a really grounding feeling that this is operating autonomously now. It just works."
For more details visit: walkitoff.org.au.
