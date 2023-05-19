Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Community/Your News

Men's mental health initiative, Walk It Off, holds free community barbecue

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated May 22 2023 - 11:53am, first published May 19 2023 - 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Men's mental health initiative, Walk It Off, is holding a free community barbecue at Springwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.