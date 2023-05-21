Tasmanian man missing from Katoomba

Police are appealing for assistance as concerns are held for a Tasmanian man missing from the Blue Mountains.
James Clifton, aged 23, was last seen on Katoomba Street, Katoomba, between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday, May 17.
His family reported him missing to police on Saturday after not being able to locate or contact him.
Officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command are conducting inquiries to locate James, as serious concerns are held for his welfare.
James is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 193cm tall, with red curly hair.
Anyone who sees James, or believes they know his whereabouts, is urged to contact Katoomba Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
