Buses replace trains Mt Victoria-Lithgow

Buses will replace trains between Mount Victoria and Lithgow all week.
Trains will continue to run between Mount Victoria and Central although some to a changed timetable.
Bathurst trains continue to run between Bathurst, Lithgow and Central, to a changed timetable.
The change replacement buses will run until 10pm Friday. From that time, buses will replace trains from Lithgow to Blacktown. The last train to Central leaves Mount Victoria at 21:01, arriving Central at 23:21.
From 11pm on Friday, buses replace trains from Blacktown to Lithgow. The last train to the Blue Mountains leaves Central at 22:18, arriving Mount Victoria 00:37.
Then on the weekend, buses will run between Bathurst and Blacktown until 2am on Monday, May 29.
T1 Western Line trains run between the City and St Marys, to a changed timetable. Change at Blacktown for buses to Blue Mountains Line stations.
Anyone travelling to Lithgow to connect with NSW TrainLink Regional Coaches is advised to call 132 232 to confirm departure times.
Replacement buses may be impacted by driver shortages. Transport for NSW said it is doing all it can to minimise the impact for passengers, however cancellations or delays may occur.
Plan your trip before you travel for up-to-date real time information. You can also subscribe to planned trackwork alerts.
