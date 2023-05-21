Join Blue Mountains Food Co-op and Lyttleton Stores Co-op on Saturday May 27 for an intimate and delicious three-course meal featuring local seasonal produce and wines, with guest speaker, farmer Joe Tabone, of Urbavore Blue Mountains.
Hosted at the historic Lyttleton Stores, Lawson, this event is the first in a series showcasing regeneratively grown hyper-local produce.
Chef and Lyttleton Stores coordinator, Jacinta Carmichael-Parissi, says we are lucky to have such quality produce and passionate growers in our region.
"The three-course menu comprises the best regional, regeneratively grown meat, dairy, and fruit and vegetables, with an emphasis on seasonality," Ms Carmichael-Parissi says.
"We source beef from Southleigh Farm in Hartley, goats' cheese from Jannei Dairy in Lidsdale, pasture-raised eggs from Kanimbla Valley Farm, and organically grown fruit and vegetables from across the Blue Mountains."
Courses will be matched with natural wines by Blackheath's Frankly this Wine was Made by Bob.
Guests will be treated to a talk by local grower Joe Tabone of Urbavore Blue Mountains.
Mr Tabone has been growing organic produce in Springwood for more than a decades (and now also at historic Mamre House homestead in St Clair) and he teaches food growing workshops.
The event is at Lyttleton Stores, 1 Badgery Crescent, Lawson and costs $130 per person including drinks. Tickets at https://www.lyttletonstores.com.au/event-tickets-and-reservations/farmer-dinner
For more information contact Jacqueline Forster marketing@bmfoodcoop.org.au or 0408 265 893.
