Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Community/Your News

Lyttleton Stores hosts growers event, guest speaker farmer Joe Tabone

Updated May 22 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Join Blue Mountains Food Co-op and Lyttleton Stores Co-op on Saturday May 27 for an intimate and delicious three-course meal featuring local seasonal produce and wines, with guest speaker, farmer Joe Tabone, of Urbavore Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.