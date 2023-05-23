Rock rules in Blue Mountains Musical Society's latest triumph

Because you're not hard core, unless you live hard core- Dewey Finn
It might be only rock and roll but you will certainly like Blue Mountains Musical Society's latest kick-arse production - School of Rock The Musical.
Based on the 2003 movie starring Jack Black it takes the same storyline, adds some excellent music, and creates a night that's guaranteed to have you jamming in your seat and leaving with a big smile on your face.
For those not familiar with the movie, the plot is based around the character Dewey Finn - a guitar-playing rock and roll tragic who always thinks his big break is just around the corner.
As the show begins Dewey faces rejection from his band No Vacancy (Van Halen eat your heart out), unemployment and homelessness as his long-suffering flatmates have become tired at his inability to contribute to the rent.
Salvation comes in the form of a phone call for his flatmate Ned, a substitute teacher, with a job offer from a fancy private school which will pay $950 a week. Dewey decides to take (well, steal) the job and fronts up as Mr Schneebly ("It's pronounced Schnay-blay").
Having lost his chance to compete in the Battle of the Bands with No Vacancy, Dewey decides that his students will make the perfect substitute and the school of rock begins to take shape. What follows is a wonderful story of redemption, told at a cracking pace with plenty of humour.
In a stellar performance Ben Fairbairn is certainly channeling his inner Jack Black as the shambolic, rock-loving, hapless Dewey.
Free from the constraints of the grown-up world, Dewey's ability to listen to the young people in his class gives them a chance to show their real selves and shine under his spotlight.
And what can you say about the talented cast of youths who steal the show at every opportunity? Well just wow! They act, they sing, they dance, they play instruments and they are funny too!
There are two youth casts sharing the season and on opening night it was the Rock cast.
Every one of them is exceptional and the joy they feel at being involved in such an amazing experience is obvious.
And although the adults take the back seat this time around, the ensemble cast is - as always - wonderful in a range of roles.
Props too to Sarah Namdar as principal Rosalie Mullins and her almost operatic voice, whose world is turned upside down - in the nicest way - by Dewey's presence in her school.
As an advertising features and special publications journalist my main focus is to engage with the local business community in order to tell their stories and build a mutually successful connection. You can email me at alison.adams@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
