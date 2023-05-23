Catholic Healthcare's compassionate staff trained to the highest standards Advertising Feature

Catholic Healthcare is deeply committed to supporting and empowering their employees. Picture supplied

A career in aged care was not originally what Aymon Jones had envisioned for himself after leaving high school, but one week into the job, he found his calling.

Aymon began his career in aged care as a Personal Care Assistant at Catholic Health Care's St Catherine's residential aged care home in Bathurst, where he was supported by Catholic Healthcare to receive on-the-job training and complete a Certificate III in Individual Support.

Aymon visibly lights up when he talks about his job, particularly about the meaningful relationships he has formed with residents he has cared for over the past 10 years.

He said some of the residents even became like grandparents to him.

Bodington is Catholic Healthcare's residential aged care home set amongst peaceful, landscaped grounds in Wentworth Falls.

Right now, Catholic Healthcare has opportunities available for Registered Nurses and Personal Care Assistants at Bodington.

If you are new to the aged care industry, you can gain essential skills and experience as a Personal Care Assistant just like Aymon did.

Catholic Healthcare will organise enrolment in Certificate III in Individual Support for eligible candidates which is a nationally recognised qualification.

Registered Nurses will receive a $5000 sign-on bonus in addition to $5000 anniversary payments for two years, plus relocation assistance for those moving to the Blue Mountains to work at Bodington. Catholic Healthcare also supports visa sponsorship and pathways to Permanent Residency for RNs without full working rights.

Catholic Healthcare is deeply committed to supporting and empowering their employees.

That's why employees at Bodington can access a great range of benefits including salary packaging, paid parental leave, an additional week of leave, long service leave at five years, annual scholarship program, Employee Assistance Program and discounted gym membership through Fitness Passport.