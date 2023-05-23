New tests show whether you have COVID or influenza Advertising Feature

Now you can self-test for COVID and influenza A and B. Picture Shutterstock

The dreaded scratchy throat has taken hold, your body feels achy and you have developed a sniffle. Is it COVID-19 or is it influenza A or B?

There is now a way that you can self-test to discover what illness you are dealing with.

Most of us took a rapid antigen test (RAT) at some point over the last few years to test for COVID but now there is a combination self-test (for use at home) which detects both COVID-19 and influenza viral infections in humans.

The combination self-tests are like other RATs but feature an additional line on the test cassette that indicates the presence of influenza A and B.



A list of all COVID-19 rapid antigen self-tests and combination self-tests that are approved for supply in Australia are available on the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) website along with the manufacturer's instructions for how to use each test.



Combination RATs can be purchased online, from pharmacies or from any other retail outlet that stock the tests.



Rapid antigen tests are generally best performed within the first seven days from when symptoms first appear for COVID-19 and within the first four days from when symptoms first appear for influenza.



For many people distinguishing between COVID-19 and influenza is important in managing their infections.



Knowing you have flu or COVID means you can take steps to protect others. This could mean working at home, avoiding contact with vulnerable people, wearing a mask as well as scheduling vaccinations.

