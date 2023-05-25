Classic album covers given new spin by Blue Mountains Musical Society

Their combined age is less than 40 but they make for convincing 1970s punk rockers.
Four children's cast members from Blue Mountains Musical Society have recreated the iconic album cover of the Ramones' 1976 debut LP.
The image is just one of 18 reworked album covers created to promote the Springwood-based company's latest production, School of Rock The Musical.
The idea took shape when another four members of the children's cast took a photo of themselves mimicking a classic Queen album cover.
The cheeky photo was an attempt to revive a tradition where the amateur performers take selfies of themselves wearing cast shirts and then post them online.
But the Queen-inspired image was so striking that Mirabai Gracie, the marketing manager for School of Rock The Musical, decided to create an entire series of photos based on classic album covers.
It was the perfect way to promote a show about rock music and the images quickly proved a hit on social media as they were released ahead of School of Rock The Musical's May 20 premiere.
With 49 cast and crew recreating the 18 album covers, the project's execution was remarkably efficient. Mrs Gracie - who also stars in the show - assigned people album covers and took most of the photos after one rehearsal.
Her husband Lachlan Gracie - who appears in School of Rock The Musical as well - then worked his digital magic to recreate the album covers, painstakingly matching the fonts to those of the original LPs.
"They look a little bit silly - which they're supposed to! - but we did actually put quite a few hours of work into them," said Mrs Gracie.
The show's director, Hayley Cascarino, also helped with two of the album covers.
The end result is an eclectic musical tribute.
Children's cast members tackle band albums by AC/DC (Highway to Hell, 1979) and Kiss (Kiss, 1974) while Liam O'Loughlin and Vivekah Grundy go solo as David Bowie (Heroes, 1977) and Aretha Franklin (Yeah!!!, 1965).
School of Rock's student backing singers posed as the Supremes (Gold, 2005 reissue) while the four adult members of the show's fictional band, No Vacancy, recreated the Beatles' iconic Abbey Road (1969) album cover.
Mrs Gracie even got in on the action herself as Sonny Bono (with fellow cast member Lewis Way as Cher) in a take on the 1966 album, The Wondrous World of Sonny & Cher.
"I didn't think that one would get as many reactions because the album cover isn't as iconic as some of the others, but I think people just thought it was funny," said the Springwood resident.
Coming up with a viral marketing campaign while also starring in School of Rock The Musical is a far cry from Mrs Gracie's day job as a midwife at Nepean Hospital. But despite the organisational juggling this involves, she wouldn't have it any other way.
"For me personally it takes a lot of effort to be a part of the musical society, because I'm a shift worker, but it is just so worth it," she said.
"I would recommend it anyone. It is really fulfilling and you make great friends."
School of Rock The Musical's season at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood continues until June 4. For tickets or more details visit: www.bmms.org.au.
