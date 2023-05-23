Blue Mountains children called to help in search for diving's generation next

Tokyo Olympian Sam Fricker laughs when he recalls the reason he started diving as a 12-year-old was because he liked a girl and thought he would get to know her better if he joined her squad.
The 21-year-old, who won a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, didn't elaborate on whether his plan to win a heart succeeded, but he openly admits he fell in love with the sport that has opened an incredible world for him.
"Diving gives me a place to work hard and to be diligent," said Cronulla resident Fricker.
"The sport has completely changed my life; it's taught me to set goals, work towards my dreams, develop so many values that allow you to achieve your goals in and out of the pool."
Fricker is hoping for children from the Blue Mountains aged between 8-12 take the opportunity to attend the New South Wales Institute of Sport (NSWIS) 'Dive On In' Talent Identification Day on Sunday, June 4.
The free event - which hopes to unearth divers who could compete at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics - will be held at the Sydney Olympic Park's Quay Centre from 1-2pm.
"I joined NSWIS thorough one of these trials, they're crucial to finding the next generation of divers," said Fricker. "The overall message is everyone is welcome to come and try. If you have a gymnastics background it is an advantage, but it isn't necessary.
"It's also a dryland event - which means you won't be going into the water."
Fellow NSWIS Diving Squad athlete, Melissa Wu, said besides winning an Olympic silver and bronze medal the sport had helped her in many other ways - especially when she was a timid 10-year-old.
"I've been involved in diving for a very long time, it was the first sport I fell in love with," said Wu. "Diving provides great opportunities for you to challenge yourself, learn new skills, while it's also a great environment to be in.
"It has also helped me in other ways. When I started diving as a 10 year old, I was very shy . . . I'd hide behind my siblings. But diving allowed me to come out of my shell; helped shape who I am, while it has given me opportunities in life I would not have had."
The NSWIS Diving Program, headed by world renowned coach Chava Sobrino, is highly regarded around the globe. Sobrino said children of all backgrounds would be made to feel welcome at the June 4 Talent ID Day.
"Come and try it will be great," said Sobrino. "Having the Brisbane Games in 2032 is an opportunity for us - and the country - to shine, just as Melissa Wu has been shining for a long time, while gold Olympic medallist, Matthew Mitcham was a member of this program."
To secure a spot for your child, head to the NSWIS website's News Section for further information.
