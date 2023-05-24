Blue Mountains City Council recently established a new student research project with Western Sydney University (WSU).
As part of the project, WSU students will survey businesses in the Blue Mountains during May and June 2023.
"This is a valuable exercise for us to gather important business information," said acting Blue Mountains City Council CEO Hailie Ryzak.
"It's a particularly timely opportunity for council, as the community recovers from the COVID pandemic. The information gathered by the students will help us gain an understanding of how effective our assistance to the business community has been, particularly the uptake of the Love Local campaign by businesses."
The Love Local campaign was an initiative started by the council three years ago to celebrate its local towns and villages and to encourage people to support local business.
The council will use the information from the research to guide recommendations for both the private and public sector and it can be used to refresh and update the Love Local campaign in the future.
"By using information gained directly from businesses in our local government area, as well as analysis from initiatives in other local government areas, we can then investigate ways to make our centres more attractive," said Ms Ryzak.
The information will also be presented to businesses for their use in shaping their future initiatives and it could potentially help to inform other advocacy agendas.
