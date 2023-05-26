Residents are being warned to get a fire plan together as Australia's weather patterns change possibly flagging another intense fire season.
Wentworth Falls firefighters are working hard to keep pace with a historical trend so their local community is better prepared for what they believe will be a challenging fire season in 2023/2024.
Wentworth Falls Rural Fire Brigade Captain Tim Parsley said the shift in Australia's weather pattern from three consecutive La Nina events, to an El Nino watch, meant the threat of an increased bush fire season based on historical trends leading into the 1957, 1977 and 2001 fires was a real possibility.
"The 1957, 1977 and 2001 fires seasons in the Blue Mountains were all preceded by triple, consecutive La Nina events. We know from historical trends that periods of lengthy rain promote growth of vegetation, which can dry out quickly when warmer weather moves in and increase the risk of more intense grass and forest fires," Captain Parsley said.
The Wentworth Falls Rural Fire Brigade have just embarked on a major six-month campaign - Get Ready Wenty - to encourage residents, to have and practice their fire plan.
The Brigade's recent open day encouraging residents to kick-start their fire plan saw over 200 residents attend the station in Falls Road to learn about their bushfire risk and what they can do to better prepare themselves and their properties and how to develop a fire plan.
A fire plan can be as simple as knowing what you would do if a bushfire broke out nearby - where you would go, how would you get there, what you would take, and who you would call. By planning and preparing now, residents can take away some of the uncertainty and anxiety when faced with an emergency situation and be more bushfire ready.
Captain Parsley said households should discuss what they would do if a bush fire threatened their home, regularly prepare and maintain their homes to reduce the risk of fires, familiarise themselves with the bushfire alert levels and new Fire Danger Ratings and make sure they keep bushfire information numbers and the Hazards Near Me app on their phones.
If local residents would like advice on preparing their homes or themselves or assistance in developing a fire plan; email: getreadywenty@wentworthfallsrfb.org.au or drop into the Wentworth Falls Rural Fire Brigade Station on Falls Rd on a Wednesday night between 7.30pm and 9pm.
Residents who are elderly, infirm or living with disability and living on bushfire-prone land can access the free one-off AIDER [Assist Infirm, Disabled and Elderly Residents] service and call 02 8741 4955 or emailing aider@rfs.nsw.gov.au.
For more information on creating your own fire plan, visit https://www.myfireplan.com.au/
