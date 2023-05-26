Blue Mountains Gazette
Help to create your fire plan at Wentworth Falls Rural Fire Service

Updated May 26 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 10:34am
Residents are being warned to get a fire plan together as Australia's weather patterns change possibly flagging another intense fire season.

