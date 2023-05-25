Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Housing Industry Association names Apprentice of the Year

May 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yellow Rock resident Bethany Mercieca has been named the Housing Industry Association's (HIA) Australian Apprentice of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.