Yellow Rock resident Bethany Mercieca has been named the Housing Industry Association's (HIA) Australian Apprentice of the Year.
The 23-year-old received the honour at a special awards dinner at Hamilton Island on Saturday, May 20.
During her acceptance speech she dedicated the award to all of the female and non-traditional young people in the industry as well as to those looking to enter the industry.
"I think it's crucial to continue to show them what they can do and if they want to do it, it is possible," she said.
A fourth year apprentice with Blue Eco Homes at Winmalee, Ms Mercieca sits on the HIA NSW Training and membership committee and is chairperson of the HIA building women working group.
She is currently running a certified passive house project with direct supervision, and regularly speaks at schools and acts as a mentor to young people considering a trade career.
"Bethany is an absolute powerhouse, incredibly driven, with an unrivalled work ethic," said Blue Eco Homes business manager, Merylese Mercieca.
The HIA Jim Brookes Australian Apprentice award, partnered by Stratco, celebrates the achievements of future tradespeople and recognises excellent trade knowledge, quality building work and solid trade school results.
Winners in the HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards are selected from state-based finalists, with awards in 23 separate categories.
