Best of the romantic songs from Broadway musicals with Academy Singers

Updated June 9 2023 - 11:56am, first published May 24 2023 - 1:39pm
The Way You Look Tonight, Some Enchanted Evening, Smoke Gets in Your Eyes ... Academy Singers bring you a selection of the finest and most loved songs from the glorious heyday of Broadway musicals.

