The Way You Look Tonight, Some Enchanted Evening, Smoke Gets in Your Eyes ... Academy Singers bring you a selection of the finest and most loved songs from the glorious heyday of Broadway musicals.
Arranged by artistic director, Paul Terracini, this beautiful collection of some of the most soaring melodies of the 20th century will be accompanied by string quartet, double bass and harp.
"You could easily do 10 concerts, the music is so good from that period," said Terracini. "This is my selection of the most beautiful and romantic - it's going to go down a treat."
You could easily do 10 concerts, the music is so good from that period.- Paul Terracini
Despite their romance, two of the songs come from musicals covering the tragedy of World War II. We'll Gather Lilacs in the Spring Again was written as the war drew to its close, the song describing the yearning of parted couples to be reunited.
Some Enchanted Evening was the single biggest popular hit to come from the canon of composer Richard Rogers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein, which Andrew Lloyd Webber has described as the "greatest song ever written for a musical".
For all romantics and lovers of musicals, this is a concert not to miss. Broadway Romance will be performed at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts, Wentworth Falls, on Sunday, June 17 at 3pm. Afternoon tea will be served after the concert. Tickets are $35/$25 and bookings can be made at academysingers.com.au.
Academy Singers is supported by Bendigo Bank, enabling the choir to hire local musicians for their concerts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.