Rapid Relief Team celebrates International Nurses Day at Blue Mountains Hospital

Blue Mountains-based Rapid Relief Team volunteers have joined State MP Trish Doyle to thank Katoomba Hospital nurses for their hard work.
RRT supplied more than 180 nurses with free burgers, dessert and barista coffee to mark International Nurses Day on Friday May 12, an event celebrated globally on the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.
Team leader Ron Simpson said RRT volunteers saw it as a privilege to serve nurses and medical staff who dedicate their working lives to Blue Mountains patients.
"We want the nurses of Katoomba Hospital to know how much their vital work is valued and we wanted to express our heartfelt thanks by marking this important occasion," Mr Simpson said.
"Based on the response today, we are confident in saying that the way to a nurse's heart is through a delicious burger and a barista made coffee.
RRT is the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC), a part of the Blue Mountains community since the late 1880s. The group helps out in fire, flood and with other humanitarian causes.
"Our volunteers understand the values of care and compassion and we see this as a way to give back to nurses who are the backbone of our healthcare service.
"No one wants to speak about COVID anymore, but equally I don't think that anyone will forget the contribution these local heroes made to our community during the pandemic crisis."
More broadly the RRT also provided meals in celebration of International Nurses Day at seven hospitals across NSW and Victoria, serving up more than 6000 burgers.
The RRT was established in 2013. It has more than 14,500 volunteers and operates in 14 regions across the world.
