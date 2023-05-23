Blue Mountains Gazette
Rapid Relief Team celebrates International Nurses Day at Blue Mountains Hospital

Updated May 24 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 7:30am
Blue Mountains-based Rapid Relief Team volunteers have joined State MP Trish Doyle to thank Katoomba Hospital nurses for their hard work.

