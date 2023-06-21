More than 10,000 hectares of Mountains habitat destroyed in the Black Summer bushfires has been reconnected for wildlife after a massive effort involving 28 local groups, 450 individuals and 3,500 hours of volunteer help.
The 15-month project, led by International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) in partnership with Great Eastern Ranges (GER) concentrated on three areas where habitat loss was significant. This included the Lockyer Valley in Queensland and Border Ranges in northern NSW as well as the Mountains.
The work was aimed at not only restoring lost landscape but also building resilience for the future.
Recovery projects included tree planting, weed management, nest box installation, citizen science surveys, community education and capacity building.
The regional connectivity between core patches of habitat was also improved across 228,137 hectares of land in NSW and Queensland. This included bushfire-impacted land and land that, while not directly impacted, was identified as providing important habitat refugia for wildlife.
Native habitats were also increased through planting and assisted natural regeneration with more than 23,000 plants established.
Connectivity is the degree to which landscapes (and seascapes) allow species to move freely and environmental processes, like soil formation, to function as they should. It is crucial for the survival and adaptability of people and animals, particularly in the face of climate change.
FAW Regional Director Rebecca Keeble said: "The scale of impact from the Black Summer bushfires was unprecedented. We have seen firsthand the trauma of local communities and the destruction of native species and the places we all call home.
"Australia is at a crossroads - we are seeing the impacts of climate change at an alarming rate. We need to look beyond recovery to building resilience for our communities, wildlife and landscapes which have been on the front line of these climate disasters."
Gary Howling, CEO of Great Eastern Ranges said: "The Black Summer bushfires resulted in significant damage for people and nature over vast areas.
"There was an urgent need for evidence-based and complementary bushfire recovery projects to be rolled out to restore and reconnect vital habitat, assist wildlife and build community and landscape resilience to future climate disasters. Our partnership with IFAW enabled us to work with our regional partners to deliver a suite of these community-led activities in three badly impacted landscapes in NSW and Queensland."
