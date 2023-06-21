Blue Mountains Gazette
Massive volunteer effort to restore animal habitat post-bushfires

June 21 2023 - 1:30pm
More than 10,000 hectares of Mountains habitat destroyed in the Black Summer bushfires has been reconnected for wildlife after a massive effort involving 28 local groups, 450 individuals and 3,500 hours of volunteer help.

