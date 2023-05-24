Come join the fun of Bah-Hah Circus

On Saturday, June 17 will be the Blackheath Supper Club, a vaudevillian variety and circus night from local and professional circus and musical acts. Featuring comedian Amanda Gray, Sideshow (Captain FinHead-Strings on Fire), Aerial Silks, Double Lyra (Aerialize) and much much more. With the night carried through with the house band of the night, Kristina Fraser with the BlackHeathens. On at 7:30pm in the Philips Hall, Blackheath Community Centre. There will be a bar on the night.