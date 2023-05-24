Come join the fun of Bah-Hah Circus

Bah-Hah Circus presents a weekend of entertainment in June.
On Saturday, June 17 will be the Blackheath Supper Club, a vaudevillian variety and circus night from local and professional circus and musical acts. Featuring comedian Amanda Gray, Sideshow (Captain FinHead-Strings on Fire), Aerial Silks, Double Lyra (Aerialize) and much much more. With the night carried through with the house band of the night, Kristina Fraser with the BlackHeathens. On at 7:30pm in the Philips Hall, Blackheath Community Centre. There will be a bar on the night.
The following morning will be the presentation of the Bah-Hah circus variety show, A little bit of Shhh, featuring the younger students of the Bah-Hah circus school in Blackheath with acrobatics, slapstick, trapeze, aerial silks and juggling. On Sunday, June 18 at 11:30am.
The Blackheath supper club follows on from last year's sell out night under the same name, and comes from "Ah-Hah series " circus and variety nights held in the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre.
Bah-Hah started up in 2018 and has since grown to now include a wide variety of ages and classes. This will be their thirds show in a room with lights and with the added joy of live music to the performance.
To book for the Blackheath Supper Club see https://www.trybooking.com/CIADN; For A little bit of Shhh see https://www.trybooking.com/CIFJC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.