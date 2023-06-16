Blue Mountains Gazette
New surface for Winmalee netball courts

June 16 2023 - 2:23pm
Layla Tickner (U15s team), Mackenzie Carey (U17s), Trish Doyle MP, Charlotte Hughes (U13s) and Trish Young (president of Winmalee Netball Club). Picture supplied
Layla Tickner (U15s team), Mackenzie Carey (U17s), Trish Doyle MP, Charlotte Hughes (U13s) and Trish Young (president of Winmalee Netball Club). Picture supplied

Winmalee Netball Club was established in 2007 and is proudly part of the Penrith District Netball Association. Since the beginning Winmalee has worked hard to develop a club that supports and encourages the local community to join netball and follow our motto of 'fun, friends, fitness'.

