Winmalee Netball Club was established in 2007 and is proudly part of the Penrith District Netball Association. Since the beginning Winmalee has worked hard to develop a club that supports and encourages the local community to join netball and follow our motto of 'fun, friends, fitness'.
The club celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2022 and with the very generous help from local MP, Trish Doyle, was successful in securing two government grants - the Community Building Partnership Program and the Local Sport Program - totalling a whopping $20.000.
With such a fantastic contribution and further support from the Blue Mountains City Council, the club was able to have its depreciated courts resurfaced and get a storage facility built at Summerhayes.
The highly anticipated resurfacing has left Winmalee Netball Club feeling extremely grateful and all would like to say a very big thankyou to Trish Doyle as without the grants it simply would not have happened. Also thanks to Susan Templeman MP for her continued support
Donations, grants and fundraising are extremely important to the club and community to enhance our growth over all, while a variety of needs are met by wonderful sponsors: REA Accounting, Winmalee Physiotherapy, Dominoes Pizza Winmalee and Arrana Restaurant.
"With the combined support of everyone, we not only benefit our club and players, but we also benefit the local community," said president, Trish Young.
From our netballers for training practice to local fitness groups, to local schools for sport and gala days or disability services or just a kid learning to ride their bike, all can utilise the courts for recreational and sporting needs and so benefit the entire community.
