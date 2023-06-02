Blue Mountains Gazette
Academy Concert with young musicians

Updated June 2 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:06am
Penrith Youth Orchestra (PYO), musicians from the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) and Penrith Symphony Orchestra (PSO) present the Academy Concert, filled with the music of Offenbach, Tchaikovsky and many more.

