Penrith Youth Orchestra (PYO), musicians from the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) and Penrith Symphony Orchestra (PSO) present the Academy Concert, filled with the music of Offenbach, Tchaikovsky and many more.
This showcase performance will delight audiences with an afternoon of wonderful music performed by the full orchestra, the string ensemble and the wind ensemble. The concert also features a quintet performance by the ACO Ensemble.
PYO is an orchestral skills training and mentorship program providing unique opportunities for talented young musicians in western Sydney. It is also the only youth orchestra that gives young musicians the opportunity to play on stage alongside professional musicians in their midst.
The PYO Academy is delivered in partnership with the ACO, PSO and Penrith Conservatorium at The Joan over the course of three days of ensemble music immersion. Led by renowned violinist Aiko Goto, students are coached by ACO musicians, honing ensemble skills and building friendships with music industry peers and future leaders. The culmination of the weekend is the Academy Concert.
PYO rehearses and performs four times per year under the guidance of PSO's artistic director, Dr Paul Terracini. On occasion, the orchestra also performs in public concerts alongside PSO. There is no audition required and places are allocated according to performance standard and ensemble experience.
Penrith Youth Orchestra Academy Concert is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, June 11, at 3pm. Tickets: Standard $20. Concession $15. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/pyo-academy-concert-2023/
High Res image: (Paul Terracini conducting Penrith Youth Orchestra. Photo credit: E Summers Photography
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.