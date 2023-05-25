Penrith Symphony Orchestra are presenting their annual children's concert, Pops 4 Tots on June 4 at the Joan Sutherland Centre.
Pops 4 Tots provides an engaging and enjoyable introduction to music and how it's made for children of all ages. In this concert for the young and young-at-heart, the audience will have the opportunity to see the instruments up close.
If you've ever wanted to conduct an orchestra, bang on a drum, or sing along, now is your chance.
Maestro Paul Terracini will energetically entertain and educate, as he takes the orchestra and audience on an exciting, interactive journey exploring the world of music and the orchestra.
The show begins at 11am on Sunday, June 4, at the Joan. Book at the box office, online at thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.
